The Wharton County Health Fair returns to the El Campo Civic Center Thursday. The event offers chances to turn in unused medications, have your sugar levels checked, learn about area programs and even do a little shopping.
A $500 gift card drawing will be held for those who visit at least half the booths in addition to multiple door prizes throughout the day.
“We have 61 booths this year,” said organizer Donna Mikeska of El Campo Memorial Hospital.
Those include an “Ask The Medicare Lady” booth, health screenings, assorted doctors, nursing homes, the Veterans Service Officer, counseling, Manna Meals, victims’ assistance and more.
“There are shopping vendors this year that we’ve never had before. There are seven with everything from jewelry to candles and bows,” Mikeska said.
The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main hall of the civic center. Everyone entering gets a card to have stamped at each booth they visit and can register for door prizes. Once visitors have 30 stamps on their card, they can enter the main drawing and do not have to be present to win that prize. Door prizes, however, must be collected during the event.
The drug take back program allows people to turn in expired or medications to ensure they are disposed of properly. No needles, aerosol cans or liquids will be accepted.
Coffee with a Cop, to be held in conjunction with the health fair from 9 to 11 a.m., will give visitors a chance to meet with Wharton County’s first responders.
Bingo starts at 11 a.m. in the Myatt Room offering an assortment of prizes as well.
ECMH Nurse Practitioner Elizabeth Clapp will present a program on wound care after bingo from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m., also in the Myatt Room.
The event isn’t just for seniors, Mikeska said. “A lot of young people are taking care of the elderly and they need to be in tune with health care .. and issues don’t just strike the elderly,” she said, adding, “The more educated you are early, the better off you’ll be.”
