The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department named David Rangel as its Officer of the Year, Mia Soria as Support Staff of the Year, Clay David as Corrections Officer of the Year and Daniel Bryant as Citizen of the Year.
The law enforcement jurisdictions in Wharton County come together the night of the 100 Club event in the same manner as they work, to ensure public safety, according to Sheriff Shannon Srubar, who added, “The badge does not matter. The patch does not matter.”
Rangel is a department stand out, he said. Hired in 2011, Rangel started as a jailer and moved to patrol in 2015. He was promoted to corporal in 2018.
“Along with writing great reports, monitoring his shift to ensure that the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the very best law enforcement to its citizens and treating those he comes in contact with with the utmost respect, Cpl. Rangel recently received the lifesaving award,” Srubar said.
In October 2019, Rangel came to the aid of a man attempting suicide, helping to revive him.
Soria, the Support Staffer of the Year, started working for the department in February 2019. “She spends her time behind a radio and computer screen, 12 hours a shift,” Srubar said, adding he considers dispatching the most difficult job in law enforcement.
“They are the ones that can determine there’s trouble just by the sound of that deputy’s voice over the radio,” he said.
David, the Correctional Officer of the Year, started working with WCSO in February 2001 and is now a jail sergeant. “Being a jail supervisor is a very difficult task that requires the ability to adapt with ever-changing rules and regulations,” Srubar said, adding, “Sgt. David is one that makes very swift decisions and nine times out of 10 makes the right decisions, all while treating other officers and all inmates with respect.”
The WCSO Citizen of the Year is a man who happened to drive by an altercation on U.S. 59 and stopped to help a deputy who was being overpowered by a suspect. Bryant was chosen as the citizen by a unanimous department vote.
When Bryant saw a deputy in distress, the law enforcer was down in a ditch, struggling with a suspect who had his legs wrapped around the deputy’s neck.
“The officer was doing everything he could do to keep his gun in his holster,” Bryant said, adding he came to help and got the suspect and the deputy to their feet, ending the struggle.
“And, son of a gun, if he (the suspect) didn’t run off,” Bryant said, adding, chased down, the suspect was then ultimately handcuffed.
“The officer did everything in his power to make sure the gentleman would go home and the gentleman did not want the officer to go home,” Bryant said. “We were seconds away from a really bad story.”
Srubar thanked Bryant, both during the awards presentation and shortly before, saying, “You have no idea how much we appreciate what you did.”
