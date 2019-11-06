Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Christian Marlowe Clements, 53, of 1120 CR 312 in Louise for tampering with evidence. He was placed on five years probation for the April 26 crime on the grounds he serve 156 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Clements to perform 400 hours of community service, obtain counseling and avoid contact with the witness.
Clements received credit for the full jail time already served.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of theft, tampering with a witness and two counts of possession of a controlled substance were set aside.
• Matthew Derek Colwell, 34, of 7626 Hwy. 60 in Wallis for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to a single day in county jail for the Oct. 2, 2018 crime with credit for the time already served.
• Elyjah Abdual Ford, 28, of 3469 Novasad in Wharton for burglary of a building. He was sentenced to 116 days in county jail for the June 7 crime with credit for the full time already served.
Two other burglary counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
• Frank Garcia Jr., 54, of 1309 Fred in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 180 days in county jail for the Aug. 26 crime with credit for 33 days already served.
• Jennifer Rochel Garcia, 35, of 808 Ave. D in Markham for theft with two or more previous convictions. She was sentenced to 436 days in state jail for the Dec. 29, 2015 crime.
Garcia received credit for the full time already served.
• Victoria Lynn Gusman-Rodriguez, 36, of 416 E. Caney in Wharton for assault of a public servant. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the March 3 crime.
The judge also ordered Gusman to pay a $500 fine, perform 200 hours community service, take an anger management class and counseling, and write a letter of apology to three people.
As part of the plea agreement, felony charges of aggravated assault (family violence) with a weapon and harassment of a public servant as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and assault causing injury were dismissed.
• Jeremiah Hengeveld, 19, of 214 W. First in Wharton for attempted aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the Oct. 13, 2017 crime with credit for 173 days already served.
• Shawn Orlanda Hoskins, 42, of 605 Koehl in Wharton for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years probation for the Jan. 12 crime.
The judge also ordered Hoskins to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 180 hours community service and pay $180 restitution.
A charge of driving while license invalid was dismissed as part of the plea.
• Lawrence Andrew Jackson, 54, of 1717 Briar Lane, No. 405, in Wharton for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on 24 months probation for the Sept. 12, 2018 crime.
The judge also ordered Jackson to perform 80 hours community service and take an anger management class.
Two other charges were set aside as part of the plea.
