Firearms are now banned from El Campo City Hall following a split vote from council Monday night.
The 5-2 vote, with councilmen Chris Barbee and David Hodges against, designates the entire 203 E. Jackson building as the premises of a government court and prohibits anyone outside of law enforcement from entering the building armed. The El Campo Municipal Court is housed with City Hall and uses City Council Chambers as a courtroom.
The ban is in effect pending a Texas Supreme Court ruling on what areas can and cannot be designed as government courts.
Councilman Hodges said he felt a gun ban actually put everyone working inside the building at risk.
“It’s just putting a great big sign on the wall saying, ‘Come in and shoot me, I’m defenseless,’” he said. “This is Texas ... what stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”
The Texas Supreme Court will ultimately decide the issue, City Attorney Ronny Collins told council. If the court rules that a building housing a court holds that status at all times, it would make it a felony to be armed inside.
The former El Campo community services director, Barbee previously worked in City Hall. At the time, he said, employees were told the way to handle any gunman was to “shoot them in the eyes with wasp spray.
“I hate to see the entire building (have a ban). To have it off limits at all times tells the bad guys no one is carrying,” Barbee said.
Councilwoman Gloria Harris said she was in favor of simply replacing signage in the lobby notifying the public that firearms were prohibited during court and council sessions, the method used previously.
“I’m not ready to train people (city staff) to carry guns,” she said, adding funds had already been spent to modify the building and add a metal detector for court. “I don’t see why we can’t keep the signs.”
Councilman John Hancock pointed out that signage is not going to stop an armed person intent on targeting city staff, receiving agreement from Mayor Pro Tem Philip Miller.
“It eliminates the law abiding citizen from being able to do so,” Barbee said.
Barbee called for the issue to be tabled until the state court could issue a ruling. Hodges offered a second, but the motion failed 2-5 with the rest of council against.
