As Wharton County’s unemployment drops, agricultural jobs still go unfilled and local farmers are struggling to bring in help.
“Most (farmers) have people that have been working for them for several years. Rarely do you see farm hands move from one farmer to the next. Everyone is looking for that employee that loves the country and moves to farm and wants to farm. There are some that have it in their blood, but they’re getting harder to find,” United Ag General Manager Jimmy Roppolo said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports an excess of five million job openings at the start of 2022, nationwide.
Visiting workers might provide some relief for Wharton County agribusiness.
The Federation of Employers and Workers helped place 26 guest workers in Wharton County in 2018, which rose to 191 in 2020 and 232 in the first two quarters of 2022 alone.
“We need to help people that want to work, I’m in the process of getting a work visa for a guy from Mexico that has worked for me before,” El Campo rice producer Daniel Berglund said, adding “I’ve had some luck with high school placement programs.”
But there’s still a dearth of workers and that’s only predicted to get worse.
The Texas Workforce Commission estimates about 3,000 fewer jobs in the agricultural and forestry sector, from 2018 to 2028 statewide. Those losses are predicted to come from crop production and agricultural support with a slight uptick in animal production jobs over the same period.
Local farmers are struggling to attract new hands for the same reasons other employers are, people are shopping for pay.
“Everyone wants $15 an hour, I’m struggling to bring people in. No one wants to work hard for $10 an hour,” El Campo farmer Greg Saha said Tuesday.
Beyond attracting new hands, newer farms themselves are getting rarer.
“Developing assets is risky and younger people take lesser ricks and take other jobs. Beyond that, start up capital is hard to come by. The economy isn’t set up for start ups, it’s not easy to get started ... I don’t know if there is a solution,” Berglund said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.