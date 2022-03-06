More than $150,000 was raised at the annual Rotary Club of El Campo fundraiser which packed the civic center Thursday night.
Drawn to the fried fish and shrimp étouffée meal, diners stayed to bid on auction items and cakes or to take their chances in bait bucket drawings.
“We had an excellent turnout ... The to-go line served over 600 and we had at least 700 in house,” Rotary President Carolyn Gibson said. “The community is so wonderful in their support of Rotary. We are very pleased with the entire event. It was another rousing success …we are SO blessed!”
Donation dollars along with those from sponsors primarily benefit the El Campo Boys & Girls Club and the Pilgrim Rest After-School Program, given by a public ready for a bit of normalcy.
“I’m tired of COVID, I want to see my friends and support an organization I believe in,” John Tumlinson said.
Other funds are set aside for programs like Interact and the First Knight program at Northside Elementary.
“(I’m here) to support Rotary. They’re a great organization supporting local projects and education,” Becca Socha said.
This year’s event was dedicated to long-time auctioneer David Rose with the club presenting a Paul Harris Fellow to his widow Karen Rose.
“David so embodied what we strive to do everyday,” Club President Carlyn Gibson said, adding the recognition was “Just the finest way we could think to honor him.”
David Rose, who died March 1, 2021, frequently donated his skills as an auctioneer to community service groups like Rotary and the Wharton County Youth Fair.
“It’s very special,” Karen Rose said of the recognition presented by Rotary fundraiser chair Cheryl Roitsch. “We (the family) knew he was special, but we didn’t always accompany him (to events).”
Karen Rose was surrounded by family at the table placed in the front row by club members right near primary sponsors Mid Coast Health Systems and Enterprise.
Other tables purchased by sponsors lined the hall, filled with supporters.
“The food is good and I’m supporting my brother. Its a good cause,” Rudy Drlik said.
The first item on this year’s auction was a pie, one which went to Steve and Kim Cooper for $800.
Bidding continued on multiple items for the next several hours on items ranging from vacations to rifles. Those dollars coming in will later be distributed to help others.
“I’m with the Literacy Club and were helping Rotary because they help us,” Bonnie Peterson said.
The event is the Rotary Club of El Campo’s sole fundraiser of the year. Previous events have helped bring the El Campo Library, the swimming pool and two parks to fruition just in the last 20 years. The very building used for the fundraiser is an El Campo landmark, created out of a defunct K-mart thanks to a Rotary effort. The building was then deeded to the city.
