Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Charletta Yvonne Bluntson, 38, of 201 Olive in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. She was sentenced to 91 days in county jail for the March 28, 2018 crime.
As part of the plea agreement, a felony charge of theft was dropped along with misdemeanor charges of assault, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.
Bluntson was given credit for the full time already served.
• Gerald Ray Burwell Jr., 54, of 2804 Duberry in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 18 months in state jail for the Jan. 25 crime.
Burwell received credit for eight days already served.
• Jermarkus Jerwayne Johnson, 24, of 15165 Vickery No. 1114 in Houston for engaging in organized criminal activity. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the April 24 offense. The judge also ordered Johnson to perform 280 hours community service, attend an anti-theft class and enroll in a cognitive living skills program. Johnson also has to pay $2,000 restitution.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Johnson if he is able to complete all terms.
• Michael Deshane Johnson Jr., 19, of 204 Highland in El Campo for attempted
session of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the March 31, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Johnson to perform 100 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and obtain counseling.
• Chad Jason Long, 33, of 110 Cedar in Louise for burglary of a habitation. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the March 4, 2018 crime.
The judge also fined Long $1,000 and ordered him to perform 250 hours community service, take an anger management course and avoid contact with his victim.
• Taylon Malone, 20, of 6146 FM 1161 West in Wharton for burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Jan. 24, 2018 burglary with a concurrent three years for the vandalism.
Malone was fined $1,500 fine and ordered to perform 180 hours community service, take a cognitive class and avoid contact with his victim.
On the vandalism, he was ordered to pay $1,600 restitution.
A felony cattle rustling case was set aside along with charges of cruelty to livestock and criminal trespass.
