Three dedicated El Campo shoppers divided $350 in cash, their reward for being among those who completed the Second Annual Gingerbread Run.
As the first place winner, Dawn Bartosh claimed $200 while Caroline Hardeway earned $100 for second and Erica Cooper $50 for third in the Shop LOCAL! competition sponsored by the El Campo Leader-News and the City Development Corporation of El Campo.
Runners were required to visit 18 El Campo businesses picking up a sticker at each one. No purchase was necessary to win.
“The competition was a great way to encourage people to visit our local stores and see everything El Campo has to offer,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “And a chance to get paid to do your Christmas shopping? People were more than ready to take a chance on that.”
Participating stores were: A&T Thrift Shop, Father & Sons, Loan Store, Prairie Rose Emporium, Southern Belle Boutique, Blue Creek Market, Flowers Etc. & Gifts, Miller’s Lube, Professional Pharmacy, The Mercantile, Computer Center, Gerberman Jewelers, Millhouse Furniture, Shabby Chic Boutique, Tough Country, Executive Stitches, Heavenly Helpers, Molli B’s Coffee Cafe, Somewhere In Time and United Ag Co-op.
“I’d like to thank the CDC and their Executive Director Carolyn Gibson for working with the newspaper on this effort to support El Campo businesses,” Crabtree said. “My thanks to all the participating businesses too. Without them, this project would not have been possible.
“And, we can’t forget about our runners. They showed with every visit and with every purchase that they believe in El Campo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.