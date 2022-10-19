Jury selection is now under way in the capital murder case against Robert Allen Satterfield who stands accused of killing an Angleton man, his wife and five-year-old child before burning their bodies outside of Burr.
If jurors ultimately convict Satterfield, prosecutors for the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty during a punishment phase in the 329th District Court with District Judge Randy Clapp presiding.
This week, however, prosecution and defense teams are gathered in the courtrooms conducting individual interviews of prospective jurors while the pool awaits at the Wharton Civic Center. The Wharton County District Clerk’s Office sent out 1,500 jury summons cards for the Satterfield trial with less than half of those called typically showing up for possible selection.
Picking the 12 jurors and two alternates who will hear the full case is expected to take until Friday, Nov. 18, largely because of the individual interview method being used. It is possible, however, that a jury could be seated in a shorter time period, or longer if Wharton County residents fail to meet the criteria sought including an ability to decide whether Satterfield is guilty based only on the information presented during the trial.
The guilt/innocence phase of the trial is not expected to start until after Thanksgiving. The case is then on the calendar to run through Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Should Satterfield be convicted, additional time may be needed for a punishment phase depending on how quickly the presentation of evidence goes in the initial phase.
Satterfield stands accused of the June 13, 2018, murders of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their five-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., all of Angleton. No motive for the crime has been released.
His defense team challenged Satterfield’s competency to face trial in September, but a Wharton County jury ruled he was capable of assisting his defense team and Judge Clapp ordered the case to proceed.
