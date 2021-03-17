Three El Campo teens face murder charges after a deal turned deadly on Alvin Avenue three weeks ago.
Wharton resident Shane Singleton, 21, had come to El Campo in hopes of buying an item Feb. 23 after bartering the deal on social media. Arriving at 704.5 Alvin, Singleton expected to meet a teen he knew. Instead, at least three were there and the arranged deal turned to a robbery and Singleton fought back.
Receiving a shots fired report, police were dispatched to the garage apartment around 9 p.m. that night. Officers found Singleton inside a vehicle with no one else in the area.
“The vehicle was running with the headlights on. It had crashed into the bottom of the garage apartment,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban told the newspaper.
Flown by helicopter to the trauma center at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, Singleton reportedly died the next day.
ECPD joined forces with state and county investigators along with the U.S. Marshal’s Office and Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force to track down the three El Campo teens they believe responsible.
Drew Quinonez, 19; Dayton Quinonez, 18; of El Campo were arrested in the Houston area while Devin Garcia, 17 of 1406 Ave. I was captured by El Campo police. Each faces a single count of murder.
The killing, ECPD Chief Gary Williamson said, is a sad example of the dangers of social media buys with in-person exchanges.
“We encourage people arranging to make purchases through social media to use a public place under video surveillance for in-person transactions. The south end of the El Campo Police Department parking lot (1011 West Loop) is a designated ‘Safe Meeting Spot’ for transactions and is under video surveillance,” Williamson said.
The Singleton murder and other recent cases of gun violence prompted the ECPD to implement a crackdown on crime.
Anyone having information regarding crimes or the whereabouts of a wanted felon is asked to contact El Campo police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on the P3 Tip App. Rewards are available to those contacting Crime Stoppers without the need to provide identifying information.
The public can help law enforcement by removing firearms and other valuables from parked vehicles as well.
If there is a crime in progress, call 9-1-1.
