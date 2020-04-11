Continued fallout from the worldwide coronavirus pandemic tops El Campo City Council talks Monday night, focusing specifically on municipal government effects.
It’s already time to talk about budget cuts, City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News Wednesday.
Concerns over COVID-19’s high infection rates prompted Texas Governor Greg Abbott to issue a stay-at-home order closing all non-essential businesses effective April 2.
Prior to that, bans on social gatherings had closed many bars and restaurants in El Campo, Texas and throughout the nation via the actions of other states’ governors.
With sales tax being the largest revenue line item in the El Campo budget, the minimum two-month near shutdown is forcing staff to reconsider the $4.5 million income projected when the budget was developed.
“I will provide a list of areas of the budget that could be modified in anticipation of the budget shortfall from sales tax receipts,” Sladek said.
Other impacts to the city will also be considered along with future plans should normalcy return in May or if the economic shutdowns linger.
Council is scheduled to officially move the upcoming May election to November. This will mean El Campo city residents will be voting on the municipal leaders and the next president at the same time.
The city council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 13 during a teleconference as allowed by the governor during the COVID-19 pandemic. No two council or staff members are expected to be in the same place during the session.
The public can participate in the session calling toll-free (844) 474-0925 and entering passcode: 92224217#.
To be placed in the queue for public participation enter *1 when instructed to do so and participate in public comment.
The general public will not be given an opportunity to speak on specific items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.