Your garbage bill is going up and the collection company is changing, El Campo City Council said Monday in a 5-1 vote.
Residents will still receive twice-a-week collection via newly-issued polycarts provided by Texas Disposal Systems, the company recommended by Lynn Lantrip of consulting firm Solid Waste Services.
The contract with El Campo’s current trash collector, Waste Connections, ends Sept. 30.
Although 10 companies expressed interest in serving El Campo, only two bids were received – TDS and Waste Connections. Both called for significant price hikes. With the selection of TDS, a resident’s monthly charge will rise from $21.40 to $27.39. Had Waste Connections been approved, the monthly bill would have been $23.97.
“Your rates are going to go up no matter what you do ... Y’all had a nice long ridge at a very good rate,” Lantrip said, adding the reason for the hike is primarily the cost of staffing garbage trucks.
With the approved hike on garbage rates, City Manager Courtney Sladek said staff budget planners will be re-evaluating proposed increases to water and sewer rates as well as the Transportation User Fee.
TDS will provide a 9 percent decrease on commercial fees and a 6 percent drop on roll-offs.
Brush pickup will be done with regular trash service for the most part under TDS. Customers will be alloted three cubic yards per month without additional charges. “That’s a refrigerator and a dryer,” Lantrip said.
The Citizen’s Collection Station will continue to operate.
A major strike against current provider Waste Connections was its rejection of proposed penalty fees.
“It was almost like they didn’t want our business. That’s disappointing,” Mayor Chris Barbee said shortly before the 5-1 vote to accept Texas Disposal Systems with District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris voting no. District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez was absent.
The new trash contract will allow the city to implement penalties if blocks or sections of the city are missed, if trucks are not maintained, if spilled garbage is not cleaned up or complaints addressed.
“Based on the current vendor’s performance difficulties during the first quarter of 2019 (brush and bulk collection), there is legitimate concern regarding our recommending a contract with less than normal protection for the city short of a complete dismissal of the contract,” Lantrip told council.
For occasional issues, discussions can take place, but he added, “If you don’t have a bridge between perfect service and firing someone ... you don’t want to be screaming at someone.”
Trash bids were reviewed by consultant Solid Waste Specialists who also asked council committee to consider the options. TDS was the top rated firm in both evaluation and overall price schemes. Only Harris sided with Waste Connections citing familiarity and the possibility of losing local jobs.
Residential El Campo trash service is currently two-times-per-week collection – either Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday with brush collection on Wednesdays.
Council has clashed with Waste Connections numerous times, generally over the company not picking up brush in a timely fashion.
The Isaacson Municipal Utility District also uses Waste Connections, essentially piggybacking on the city contract. IMUD president Colette Popp could not be reached by press time Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.