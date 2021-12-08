El Campo residents who leash their dogs outside will soon face strict regulations on how they tie up their animals.
Gov. Greg Abbot signed a new tethering law during a third special session in late October. Set to start on Jan. 18, 2022, the bill will become part of the standard regulations of owning a dog in the city of El Campo.
The new law only allows people to use a collar made with the proper materials and requires owners to have a leash five times larger than the dog.
“We understand some people may still want to keep their dogs tied up outside,” animal control officer Megan Jurasek said. “It’s just important to emphasize it must be done according to the new law. There may still be a fine if not done properly.”
Although the law has popularly become known as the “no leash law,” the new regulation just adds stricter rules for tied animals.
“Right now we are trying to inform the public of all the new changes before the date comes and we have to enforce the law,” animal control officer David Baros said. “We are making flyers and giving them to as many owners as we can.”
The new law emphasizes the dog’s safety. The tethering law prohibits the use of any sort of chain, metal material or heavy weights as collars or restraints for animals.
“We get dogs in here all the time who have a tight chain collar on,” Jurasek said. “These collars do nothing but cause injuries and bring discomfort to dogs. There are so many other options.”
The leash law also regulates the adequate protection from the outdoors and weather, including “rain, hail, sleet, snow, high winds, extreme low temperatures or extreme high temperatures.”
The main focus for the El Campo Animal Control is to keep the animals safe and help owners if they feel they have no choice but to leave dogs outside.
“Not being able to follow these new regulations is no reason to surrender the dog,” Baros said adding the difficulty of changing a collar type should be relatively easy for owners. “This isn’t about handing out tickets or trying to give anyone a hard time. We all just want to keep your dogs safe inside or outside your home.
