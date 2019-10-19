City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Johnny Solis, 31, of 509 Roth was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 on a warrant for probation violation – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 100 block of North Wharton. Police seized a crack pipe. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Raquel Enocensa Vasquez, 27, of 611 Burleson in Wharton was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 for public intoxication and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility after being stopped on North Mechanic. Processed, she was transferred to county jail later that day.
Property
Audry Marie Gebara, 38, of 108 E. Correll was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of stealing items from Dollar General, 1501 N. Mechanic, on Sept. 12. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next day.
Thomas Garcia, 42, of 1309 Fred was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 on a warrant for being involved in a hit-and-run. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
Nikie Marie Flores, 19, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 on warrants for three counts of theft. Processed, she was transferred to county jail.
Andrew Ryan Solis, 25, of 303 Mechanic (not listed if north or south) was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 on a warrant for criminal mischief. He stands accused of damaging a car in the 300 block of South Mechanic on Sept. 29. Processed, Solis was transferred to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Joel Shelton, 58, of 407 S. Wharton was arrested at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 for two counts of aggravated assault
with a deadly weapon (a knife). He stands accused of harming two people at Penguins, 910 S. Mechanic. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
A teenager was arrested on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 for making a threat on campus.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a forged check discovered at Prosperity Bank, 1301 N. Mechanic. The crime took place between Oct. 8 and 9.
Burglars struck a home in the 700 block of Roth between 7 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 stealing jewelry, a television and shoes. Loss exceeds $2,000.
Two laptop computers were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Peach along with binoculars and knives. Loss exceeds $3,000.
Burglars struck a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Empire between 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 and 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. A wallet and its contents were stolen.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating family violence in the 800 block of Olivia between 4 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
An assault was reported in the 200 block of West Norris around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jennifer Castillo, 21, of 11527 Clover Lane Court in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 for possession of a controlled substance.
Property
Chad Jason Long, 33, of 110 Cedar in Louise was arrested by Wharton PD 1:14 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 on a warrant for burglary of a habitation.
Jontae Dapre Graves, 20, of 501 W. Watt was booked at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 on a warrant for theft of service. Processed, he posted an unspecified bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Bradley Thomas Hilton, 49, of 601 Bell in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 6:44 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 for terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury.
Trish Leigh Ann Perteet, 38, of 1307 Eugene was booked at 2:53 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 on warrants for two counts of assault causing injury as well as single counts of possession of a dangerous drug and theft with a previous conviction. Processed, she posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Nehemiah Armstrong, 35, of 1217 Kingston, Apt. A, in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD on warrants for three counts of sexual assault of a child in Wharton County and one count of sexual assault of a child in Anderson County.
Ronald Elby Brown, 73, of 3114 FM 640 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 for assault family violence causing injury.
Tammy Lynn Hunter, 50, of 3114 FM 640 in Wharton was arrested at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 for assault family violence.
