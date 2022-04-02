El Campo’s “dog catcher” netted the Chamber of Commerce’s Achiever of the Year honors Thursday.
Megan Krpec, officials say, goes far beyond the basic requirements of the job in her efforts to care for charges and find them homes.
“The ‘M’ in Megan stands for mission, a mission to help all animals,” said Christine Stransky, founder of SPOT (Stray Pet Outreach Team), standing before attendees at the annual El Campo Chamber of Commerce event in the civic center.
Krpec helps all animals, she added.
“It’s not just the cute puppies. It’s ducks, possums (and more). She’s tenacious,” Stransky said. “El Campo and its animals are better for having Megan in their community.”
She was nominated for “going above and beyond finding homes for abandoned pets. Even taking care of puppies and kittens herself if they need more help,” nomination letters said.
Kprec accepted the award, thanking the chamber, saying, “To be recognized for what you do is humbling.”
Hired by the City of El Campo in March 2015, Krpec has worked with lost pets and abandoned strays since then, coordinating with animal rescue organizations throughout the nation to help find homes.
