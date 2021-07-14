As district leaders budget for the upcoming school year, trustees discussed annual teacher and district employee raises at their June meeting.
No vote was taken on employee raises at the board’s last session meeting, but LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver explained how the raises would be calculated. The raises will be based on a selected midpoint of salaries within each employee’s pay grade group depending on how long the employee has worked for the district, whether they are an hourly or salary employee and more.
Midpoint raises of 10 percent were discussed, but nothing will be final until the budget is completed and approved.
“If we had given the two or three percent raises over the course of time we would be at nine or 10 percent raises at this point,” Oliver said.
In the fall of 2020, LISD leaders opted not to give raises, citing economic uncertainty, but gave one-time $1,000 retention bonuses in December to all employees. Raises were given in 2019, partially funded by HB 3 funds, awarded at between 2.8 and 10 percent of the midpoint value.
LISD teacher’s health insurance, which is offered through the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, is paid for by the district. The monthly premiums for the 2021-2022 school year increased by $32 since the 2020-2021 school year to $429. Trustees voted to pay the increased rate for the upcoming year.
Other districts usually pay part of their employees’ health insurance costs, Oliver said, but LISD pays the full premium, which is considered part of employees’ payment package.
Additional repairs were added to a contract with Martco-MFG, LLC. for renovating the district’s football field bleachers. The workers will be updating the galvanized stringers that help hold the stadium benches.
The approved work costs $5,000 and will take about three weeks to complete, according to the superintendent’s meeting notes.
“Once they got over here and really started tearing apart our old stringers, the company said they were concerned we were going to have really really bad rust quickly,” Oliver said.
The board approved, with Board Vice President Chris Faas voting against, a district contract with Globecom Media for $5,000 to broadcast the Louise High School football games online and over the radio in the upcoming school year.
The games will be broadcast live on the company’s website and, should the team make playoffs, over the local 96 Country KIOX radio station. The contract also includes 50 monthly radio commercials for the school district.
Other meeting highlights:
• A purchase of $14,254 for new desks for elementary student classroom use was approved at the meeting.
• Under the consent agenda, a $2,218 donation from Houston Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine was approved.
