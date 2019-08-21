Wednesday, Aug. 21
Turkey, Dressing Meal Set For Aug. 21
New Life Assembly’s turkey and dressing dinner fundraiser meal is Wednesday, Aug. 21. Plates to-go, $10 each, may be picked up at the church, 707 Earl, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Proceeds will go to maintaining insurance on the church. To order, call Dora at 541-7118.
Dinner Helps Cancer Patients
Wharton County Cares is hosting a stuffed baked potato fundraiser Wednesday Aug. 21. Plates, $9 each, will be to-go only at Country Pride BBQ, 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. Wharton County Cares is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to offer small acts of kindness to cancer patients residing in Wharton County. Tickets are available at Superior Motor, the lab at Mid Coast Medical Clinic, or from any Wharton County Cares member.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Sale Benefits Sunshine Ladies
Melissa’s Lovely Bows will be selling handmade hair bows, headbands and other items from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 in the El Campo Memorial Hospital’s front lobby at 303 Sandy Corner Road. Proceeds will benefit the hospital’s auxiliary group, the Sunshine Ladies.
SUNDAY, Aug. 25
KCs Dinner Supports School
The Knights of Columbus Council 2490 is having a fried chicken dinner to benefit the St. Philip School teacher supply fund. Serving, plates-to-go only, begins at 11 a.m. at the Columbus Hall and will last until all sold out.
Little League To Elect Officers
El Campo Youth Baseball will be holding its annual member meeting to elect board of directors Sunday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Diamond Club at Zlotnik Park. Those attending must be a registered member and pay a $5 membership fee. To register, email pres@elcampolittleleague.com
Monday, Aug. 26
FFA Meeting To Be Held
The first El Campo FFA and Jr. FFA meeting will be held Monday Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Science Building on the high school campus. All students and parents are encouraged to attend. At the meeting, membership of the students, Wharton County Fair information as well as the years events will be discussed. The Jr. FFA program is open to all students in third through eighth grade. A meal will also be provided at the meeting. For questions, call Shawn Peters at the El Campo High School or send him an email to: speters@ecisd.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
Book Proceeds Being Donated
Collective Goods will be selling books in the El Campo Memorial Hospital’s front lobby from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29. Proceeds will benefit the Sunshine Ladies, the hospital’s auxiliary group.
Ongoing
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared and served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Cemetery’s Unrecognized Veterans Sought
The families of veterans at Garden of Memories Cemetery without an Armed Forces marker are asked to contact Wheeler Funeral Home at 543-3512 or Triska Funeral Home at 543-3681 to supply information including a DD-214. Military headstones may be free, however, Garden of Memories requires a foundation be placed under it and there is a charge for that. A database is being compiled at the cemetery to recognize all veterans there.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/
Free English Classes At The Library
Classes de ingles gratis para personas que estan comenzando a aprender y practicar ingles. El enfoque sera en el desarrollo del vocabulario, construccion de oraciones y conversacion oral. Cada Sabado a las, 10 a.m. La Biblioteca de El Campo 200 W. Church. Free English classes for individuals who are beginning to learn and practice the English language. Focus will be on vocabulary development, sentence construction and oral conversation. Meet Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the El Campo Branch Library.
Veterans Service Office Open
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Join Wharton’s Walkabouts
The Wharton Downtown Business Association holds walkabouts 4 to 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in downtown Wharton. Play games, take in a yoga class, read a book, shop, enjoy complimentary wine at select merchant shops or grab a bite to eat. The public is invited, parking is free.
Legal Services At No Cost
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a non-profit, offers pantry assistance, counseling, immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference and hardship letters, residency and citizenship applications/renewals, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. Call 832-831-1688. Join Wharton’s Walkabouts
