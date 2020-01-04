City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Rudy Moreno-Zuniga, 29, of 305 Ave. G was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, no driver’s license after being stopped near his home. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $5,200 in bonds and was released the next day.
Anthony Perez, 48, of 773 Wilderness Trail in Wharton was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 100 block of East Sixth. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Jose Angel Aranda, 26, of 517 W. Monseratte was arrested at 3:07 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 for no driver’s license and driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 600 block of Shropshire. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that day.
Garrett Nicholas Ammann, 26, of 205 Gary Circle was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 for possession of marijuana was well as warrants for speeding, violating a promise to appear, two counts of theft of a firearm, and being a bondsman off bond – two counts of theft of a firearm. He was stopped near his home. Police seized a pill container with marijuana inside. Processed, Ammann was transferred to county jail the next morning.
Noe Maldonado III, 21, of 13509 Joliet in Houston was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 for possession of marijuana and driving while license invalid along with warrants for failure to appear driving while license invalid after being stopped in the 400 block of Marion. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted $1,250 in bonds and was released the same day.
Nancy Newman Torres, 33, of 513 Lundy was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 1500 block of North Mechanic. Processed, she was sent to county jail. Once there, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Xavier Marcel Redland, 26, of 1400 N. Wells in Edna was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 1000 block of West Monseratte. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day
Jose Ivan Rios, 36, of 406 N. Liberty was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense as well as warrants for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, failure to appear and failure to appear for felonies (driving while intoxicated third offense and evading arrest with a vehicle). He was stopped in the 1100 block of Palacios. Processed, Rios was transferred to county jail.
Property
Kedren Deshaun Riggins, 21, of 201 Olive was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 on warrants for assault by threat, disorderly conduct - abusive language, minor in possession of tobacco and theft. Processed, he went to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Michael Rene Arismendez, 44, of 820 Empire was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 for walking on the highway and resisting arrest. Police had been dispatched to the 1100 block of South Mechanic to investigate a prowler. Officers used a taser during the effort to arrest Arismendez. He was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted $5,500 in bonds and was released later that day.
Lazaro Francisco Miranda, 27, of 9967 CR 405 was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 for burglary of a habitation and continuous violence against the family as well as five counts of violation of a bond or protective order with two or more previous convictions as well as warrants for driving while license invalid and violating a promise to appear.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals did an estimated $1,000 damage to a Ford parked in the 200 block of Eleanor between 7 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
A wallet and its contents were stolen on the ground of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Loss is estimated at $250.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 25000 block of the U.S. 59 frontage road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Damage is estimated at $1,000 on a Ford Fiesta.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an assault and theft in the 1500 block of Bravo around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. No major injuries were reported Loss included cash and a Lone Star card.
Family violence was reported in the 700 block of Merchant around 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Minor injuries were reported.
The report of a prowler led to an assault with injuries in the 200 block of Palacios around 3 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
A disturbance in the 2800 block of North Mechanic led to family violence around 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. A $120 cellular phone was destroyed during the altercation.
Police are investigating multiple reports of the violation of a protective order in the 600 block of Main last week.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Tobias Gutierrez Cruces, 54, of 608 Alamo was booked at 4:02 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Brandeion Defabian Bryant Pruitt, 23, of 21706 N. Werrington Way in Houston was arrested by 9:14 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted $15,500 in bonds and was released Dec. 29.
Amanda Glynne York, 30, of 303 E. Calhoun, Apt. No. 15, was booked at 1:52 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 on a warrant for possession of marijuana. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Richardo Ivan Basabe, 27, of 7331 Boysenberry Lane in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 for engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Harris County warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle and family violence were also served against him.
Mary Olivo, 45, of 1404 Mary Ann Lane in Conroe was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:34 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Kevin William Renteria, 27, of 2746 Sicklepod in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
James Martin Cerrillo, 27, of 1510 Barfield, No. 35, in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:14 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, for possession of a controlled substance.
Valerie Raeann Delgado, 21, of 349 Lakeview was booked at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 for possession of a controlled substance.
Tarronce Demond Robinson, 30, of 1314 Ella was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to control speed, no driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle and displaying fictitious registration. Processed, he posted $35,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Property
Lenard Mitchell Baites, 23, of 1508 Palacios was booked at 5:12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 on Victoria County warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of theft of a firearm and a single count of criminal mischief.
Paul Christopher Delapena, 32, of 509 E. Third was booked at 6:44 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 on a warrant for being involved in a hit and run. He posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Emilio Lee Mata III, 37, of 140 Lakeview was booked at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 on warrants for burglary of a habitation, resisting arrest and two counts of harassment with a previous conviction.
Oscar Daniel Silva, 21, of 212 E. Norris was arrested at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 for theft of a firearm as well as warrants for failure to appear, parked in a no parking zone and no insurance.
Violence, weapons
Joseph Charles Orsak, 32, of 16723 CR 278 in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 for family violence causing injury and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person (reckless bodily injury). Processed, he posted $12,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jacob William Schulz, 24, of 17212 FM 1300 in Louise was arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 on warrants for aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Cortni Lanell Campbell, 28, of 506 Ave. A in Sweeny was arrested by WCSO at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 for assault causing injury and a Brazoria County warrant for tampering with evidence.
Other
Bianca Marie Arriaga, 28, of 605 Shropshire was booked at 3:19 a.m, Saturday, Dec. 28 on a warrant for fraud – an attempt to destroy, removal or concealment of writing. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Kenneth Ray McClain Jr., 23, of 1314 Ella was arrested by WCSO at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 for tampering with evidence.
