A Wharton County farmer produced the best corn yields in the state last year, putting him in first place for the National Corn Growers Association’s 2020 yield contest.
Keith Kresta of Wharton earned the top spot for the Conventional Non-Irrigated category of NCGA’s annual National Corn Yield Contest with yields of 236.9 bushels per acre during the latest harvest season. He used a yellow food corn hybrid seed from seed supply company Pioneer.
“Pushing the yield envelope is an exciting challenge,” Kresta said. “Strict adherence to the basic agronomic principles of crop production is key. Soil management, soil fertility programs, and hybrid selection are the top factors.”
Kresta was one of 506 state winners out of 7,844 producers who entered the contest nationwide. Entries from 48 states were submitted, with national winners being selected from 12 states.
Kresta’s farm is a family run operation. His passion for agriculture developed from working with his father and brothers in the fields as a kid, Kresta told the newspaper. As an adult, Kresta and his wife, Sara, aim to teach the same work ethic to their three children.
“I am fortunate to work with a dedicated team and equally important, a very understanding wife when it comes to the long hours and financial uncertainty of farming … Crops do not grow only Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Kresta said.
The projected US yield average for corn in 2020 was 175 bushels per acre, according to NCGA, making Kresta’s yields 35 percent higher than the projected national average. Texas’ runners-up are Chet Zdunkewicz of Needville and Justin Hansen of Lorena who produced 235.2 and 234.5 bushels per acre, respectively.
Of the state winners, 27 won national titles, with the national winners’ average hitting 346 bushels per acre and the highest entry producing 476.9 bushels per acre.
“With all the negatives from last year, we were very fortunate to have an excellent corn growing season along the Gulf Coast,” Kresta said. “This was definitely needed for farmers and landowners considering the depressed commodity prices.”
Farmers participating in the contest submit information about their crop, including the yields, the variety of seed used and chemicals or minerals used to aid the production process. Contest data is used for agronomic research that will help address current obstacles in the industry, according to NCGA.
“This valuable information helps farmers feed and fuel the world while preserving natural resources for Americans in rural and urban areas alike,” according to the NCGA press release.
This year’s contest showed national winners planted more seeds per acre than other contest entrants, with an average of 38,425 seeds per acre for winners and an average 34,163 per acre for other participants. More national winners applied trace minerals to their crop compared to others, with 23 percent of winners utilizing this technique versus 19 percent of all entrants.
The first NCYC was held in 1965. At the time, the average national corn yield was about 65 bushels per acre, and the highest contest entry was 218.9 bushels per acre, according to NCGA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.