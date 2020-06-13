With concerns over growing county and statewide COVID-19 case counts, Texas Guard forces are preparing for a full week of local testing.
Wharton County’s positive coronavirus case count has risen from 44 to 85 in the last three weeks, a 93 percent increase.
Some of that rise can be attributed to increased testing, Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said Thursday, but added, “I think we’re spiking.”
As Judge Spenrath spoke before Rotarians Thursday, Wharton County’s positive case count stood at 76. It had increased by nine before the sun went down.
Statewide, 2,504 new COVID-19 cases were identified Tuesday, Texas’ highest single day since the pandemic started. The previous record, set May 31, was 1,949.
Also this week, the 2,153 hospitalizations Wednesday set a record, breaking the prior day’s record of 2,056 and Monday’s 1,935, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Nationally, Texas, Arizona and Oregon are seeing the greatest increase in COVID-19 cases as the pandemic continues to take its toll.
“I tell you there are now people walking around everywhere in the county with the virus. They are just asymptomatic,” Spenrath said.
Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott’s Reopen Texas effort moves forward, now on Phase III, allowing up to 10 people sitting at restaurant tables and up to 75 percent occupancy in the building. The effect the reopening has on spread is not being debated.
“We must remain diligent in our social-distancing and hygiene efforts. Now is not the time to let up on our social-distancing practices,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said Thursday. “Continue to avoid crowds, wear masks when it is required or you feel it is in your best interest to do so and use good
