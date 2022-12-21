The defense team for accused killer Robert Allen Satterfield questions whether others could have been responsible for three murders outside of Burr he is accused of committing, which is the basis for requesting ballistics and DNA testing in the 13th District Court of Appeals.

The prosecution, however, says questions raised by the defense team are more properly raised after a Wharton County jury decides whether to convict Satterfield for the capital murder of five-year-old Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. off Floyd Road on June 13, 2018.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.