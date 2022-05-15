Louise trustees to discuss finances

Finances are the central focus at the upcoming Louise board meeting next Monday, May 16.
Their science labs might see new furniture if LISD trustees approve a $24,000 bid from South Texas School Furniture. The bid includes 85 student desks, six stack chairs and a pair of tables for use in classrooms.
“We are replacing old and broken furniture,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said Friday, adding “(Replacement expenses) will come from the budget.”
After the May election concluded, LISD officials are canvassing the bond election as voters rejected the $17 million proposal put forward for school renovations.
Louise ISD Business Administrator Pam Wagner will be presenting a report on LISD’s general maintenance, food service and I&S funds to the board.
Currently, Louise has drawn almost 83.5 percent of it’s general revenue for the current fiscal year. Trustees budgeted $6.595 million and LISD has taken in $5.503 million with a $1.092 million budget variance. Payments from the Aktina Solar project were not received by LISD in the 2022 fiscal year, leading to a $3.4 million budget variance.
Louise ISD has spent a little over 69 percent of it’s local maintenance fund as of press time. Trustees budgeted $6.697 million and have spent $4.464 million of that, leaving a little over $2 million for the year.
