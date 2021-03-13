Wharton County planting season is finally underway for several local corn and grain sorghum producers after a brief delay due to the unexpected freezing temps that accompanied Winter Storm Uri almost one month ago.
County producers were preparing to begin planting at the middle or end of February, but those plans were crushed when Winter Storm Uri hit. The storm brought below freezing temperatures to the area for most of the week of Feb. 15.
A little less than one month later, temperatures have been warmer, with many days remaining in the mid 70s.
“I think it’s looking good,” Wharton County AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said. “After the storm that week, there was some planting activity on drier soils. Most people were waiting for it to dry out. Last week and now at the beginning of this week, I think we’ll see a lot more planting.”
“If we continue to see the weather we’re seeing right now, we’ll get all of them (corn, grain sorghum and cotton) planted this month,” Bowen said.
In Texas, the peak times grain sorghum planting are March 11 - Jun 15, and the highest corn planting falls between March 8 - May 7, according to state data. Harvesting for these crops will begin in the summer; likely in late June or early July for grain sorghum and late July or early August for corn.
Bowen anticipates all of Wharton County’s corn and grain sorghum could be in the ground by the end of March, with cotton following closely behind.
The cold front left the Texas ag industry with at least $600 million in damages, according to estimates from AgriLife. Wharton County crop producers were largely unscathed by the storm, since few had begun planting.
We’re not really seeing “long term effects on that because there was virtually no corn or grain sorghum planted yet,” Bowen said.
Other local ag industry members were hit, with native pasture losses totalling at least 207,000 acres, worth about $2.5 million.
Local canola growers reported about 130 acres in damage, which is relatively small, Bowen said. Canola has bloomed and local wheat has bounced back since the storm. Bowen’s damage estimates come from reports from about 35 locals.
“Some areas were very damaged right after the storm, but have rebounded nicely,” Bowen said.
The next local crops to begin planting are rice, soybeans and cotton, with the most active planting dates falling from March 23-Apr 26, March 30-May 30 and April 8-June 7, respectively, across the state.
