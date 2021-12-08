El Campo officials await a legal opinion on how the city’s four council districts will be balanced before giving the public a chance to provide input.
Initial estimates from the Knight Law Firm LLP of Austin suggested December public hearings. But with the next council session Monday, Dec. 13, that might not be delayed. The city historically cancels its second December session.
“We do not have the proposed districts, we will be taking two resolutions to council on Dec. 13,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Monday. “One which sets the criteria for redistricting and the other which sets benchmarks. After the resolutions are adopted, we’ll have a good feel for direction for the redistricting.”
Population shifts between the 2000 and 2020 Censuses sparked the need to redistrict, with major imbalances noted in District 2 currently represented by Gloria Harris and District 4 held by John Hancock Jr.
The 2020 U.S. Census lists 12,350 residents in El Campo divided among the four council districts, with the smallest (District 2) having 2,886 while the largest (District 4) has 3,245. District 1 has 3,237 residents and District 3 has 2,982.
“Our city has not seen a steady, annual increase in population in modern memory. In fact, when my family moved to El Campo in 1968, the population was almost 10,000,” El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee said. “So a growth of some 2,350 residents over a 52-year period isn’t much. And a lot of that growth came in the last decade when the city annexed the area north of town, especially along Sandy Corner Road.
The city will likely have to make changes to all four districts as Harris’ and Hancock’s are not contiguous.
“I would think the smallest precinct, District 2 (2,886 residents), will pick up some residents from District 1 (3,237 residents). And District 3 (2,982 residents) could gain some residents from District 4 (3,245 residents).
Like city staff, Mayor Barbee awaits the recommendations of the Knight Law firm.
A possible charter referendum broached by Harris on how a city mayor is selected must be factored into considerations as well.
To keep a seven-member board, a referendum, if approved by voters, would have to reshape council from four districts and three at large to either a 3-3 makeup with a mayor or 4-2-1.
Either, Sladek said, would need a “legal review from a firm, such as the one we have hired for redistricting.”
The mayor is the top vote-getter among the three at-large representatives based on the last charter amendment election held in November 2020. The issue came as the result of a citywide petition and the vote, originally set for May, had been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That same charter amendment makes the number two finisher in the at-large race the city’s mayor pro tem.
Prior to 2020, city council chose who would serve as mayor.
“Most cities with mayors require that candidates actually file and seek the position of mayor,” Barbee said.
“I think it’s interesting that Mrs. Harris asked the question because it’s my understanding that back in about 1986 when El Campo voters approved a charter amendment to take one of the three at-large positions and dedicate it as a mayor position, that she was among a small group of mainly Hispanic and African American residents who complained to the U.S. Department of Justice, which eventually ruled against the election results on the basis that leaving the city with just two at-large positions would make it harder for a minority to win one of those seats. And she was also against the charter amendment that passed in 2020,” he added.
Barbee said he’d like to keep the current mayoral selection process in place, at least for now.
“I think we should stay the course for at least a few more election cycles to see how it goes. It put the decision of who will serve as mayor and mayor pro-tem in the hands of the voters, and it took that decision away from just four members (a majority) of city council, breaking up the ‘good old boy’ system. You can’t go wrong giving the people the right to make that determination.
“To change now would absolutely be disrespectful to those who signed the petition, and to those who voted for the charter amendment,” he said.
Knight Law Firm LLP of Austin is preparing the redistricting maps for $16,000.
