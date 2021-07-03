El Campo continues to receive good economic news even as help wanted signs linger in store windows. The latest sales tax rebate report from the State Comptroller’s Office indicates not only did the city weather the 2020 lockdown economically, it is continuing to prosper.
El Campo sales tax returns are up 7.37 percent in June in comparison to June 2020. Rebates reflect purchases made in April when last year lines outside of the town’s two big box stores wrapped around the buildings.
“Sales tax still remains the positive of the last year; it broke all of the models for revenue estimates, and where we’ll be in the next year is difficult to predict,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
“A year ago, we held the revenue estimate, with the full expectation that sales tax would slump and be adversely affected by the stay at home order,” she added, saying the staff prepared to cut the budget. “We ended up putting money back into the reserves.”
This year sales tax is up 24.69 percent for the calendar year to slightly more than $2.7 million banked.
The sales rebate is the city’s largest funding source, a voluntary tax paid via purchases in El Campo’s businesses.
In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019. The last year that ended with a city sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
The city uses these excess dollars for one-time purchases like police vehicles and parks projects.
“This revenue source is so volatile, our approach to budget this source has been conservative to not put our reserves at risk,” Sladek said.
City Development Corp of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson is charged with economic development. As part of that effort, Gibson launched the Shop LOCAL! movement, one which has been credited with boosting city sales tax rebates one small purchase at a time.
“The citizens of El Campo continue to support our local businesses in a big way!” Gibson told the Leader-News. “El Campo is blessed to have weathered the ‘storm’ so well, our businesses have stayed the course and our Sales Tax collections have not suffered.”
Supporting local stores helps ensure the town’s prosperity, but when items simply can’t be found in town, online shopping makes more sense, officials say than taking dollars out of town thanks to legislative changes.
“The Wayfair Sales Tax ruling is a big boon to rural communities, allowing the ‘receiving’ city/state to collect the sales tax. We see this number increasing almost monthly,” Gibson said.
In 2020, the federal programs helped keep businesses open along with the citizens themselves who supported restaurants and other establishments.
It’s kept El Campo’s economy on the advance, Gibson said.
“With several new businesses under construction or nearing completion, the soon-expected groundbreaking for the Creekside Apartments and White Wing Estates nearing readiness for housing, we are poised for this growth to continue,” she said. “We are actively recruiting members of the workforce to our community, housing is critical for that effort.”
Now the focus is on finding workers for local companies, retaining business.
“I can tell someone who calls about five job openings in El Campo on any given day. The small businesses have really been impacted by the increased unemployment checks. Hopefully that will level out in the coming weeks and folks will return to work,” Gibson said.
County Reports
Wharton County’s sales tax rebate jumped 34.96 percent from $271,008 to $365,762 in June. For the calendar year, almost $2 million has been collected, a 32.67 percent jump from 2020.
The county finished 2020 up 3.73 percent. The year 2019 was stagnant, up just 0.61 percent.
Statewide, the comptroller’s office distributed $908 million in sales tax rebates to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts, up 31.5 percent from June 2020.
