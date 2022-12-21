Wet or dry weather is the number one reason city utility lines require repairs as the ground shifts, the other is number two.
The cooler temperatures don’t help with what officials call a FOG, the City of London once referred to as “The Great Stink” and the rest of us probably don’t want to think about after the flush.
Traveling through the lines, however, these FOGS – Fats, Oils and Greases – can cause big problems.
“Cold weather affects sanitary more because of the ... FOGs metabolizing in our system and causing sewer blockages,” City Public Workers Director Kevin Thompson said.
Whether FOG inundates El Campo with the predicted freezing temperatures thistweek remains to be seen.
Meanwhile water bubbling up from asphalt can be found throughout the city, one a day on average.
“Major breaks are rare, minor breaks and leaks are the most common call outs on our older infrastructure and expected. This is attributed to changes in seasonal changes,” Thompson said.
When it rains? The ground moves. It’s dry? The ground moves. “Drying shrinks (soils) causing the movement breaks and when the ground shifts back it stresses the waterlines again, usually the older fiber concrete or A/C lines, but can affect all lines. This is a seasonal occurrence and expected,” Thompson said.
Despite the more than expected downpours in the last month, there’s actually been fewer line service calls this fall than in 2021 with 82 repairs in comparison to 89.
Repairs made recently to a water supply on Avenue I was one of those, considered sensitive because the line serves Hutchins Elementary and Methodist Child Care. Like most of the others called in this quarter, the repair was patched while water was still running through the line. The method helps ensure uninterrupted service to customers.
“We rarely cause an outage,” Thompson said.
