Out To Dry

Major waterline breaks are less common this year than in years past, as workers work to fix a busted main line, above. Shifting soil conditions add stress to El Campo’s older, patchwork collection of water lines underground.

Wet or dry weather is the number one reason city utility lines require repairs as the ground shifts, the other is number two.

The cooler temperatures don’t help with what officials call a FOG, the City of London once referred to as “The Great Stink” and the rest of us probably don’t want to think about after the flush.

