A Parks, Recreation and Community Services Board appointment turned into a less than routine measure when city council members split on the vote.
The concerns, Councilman Chris Barbee said, were that nominee Lori Saucedo wasn’t involved in swimming and that council had previously eliminated the Aquatic Center Board in favor of PaRCS.
Barbee wanted Keith Beal, the president of the Red Wave Swim Team, to replace Councilwoman Anisa Longoria-Vasquez on the seven-member board.
When the pool board was absorbed into community services, it was agreed that three Aquatic Center board members would make the move.
Other members are Linda Raun, former mayor Richard Young, Marilynn Sorrel, Donnie Clapp, Cedric Taylor and Mark Pool, a former El Campo school superintendent, who was reappointed unanimously during the June 22 session.
“I think the appointment to the board will do a good job,” Mayor Randy Collins said.
The problem, Barbee said, is the previous decision.
“It was a mistake to eliminate the Aquatic Center Board,” he said, adding decisions regarding the pool are vastly different than other parks.
Collins said that issue was one that could be debated at a later time.
“And we will,” Barbee said.
Saucedo was approved 4-2 with Barbee and Mayor Pro Tem Philip Miller against. Vasquez was not present at the session.
Mayor Collins has served a total of 20 years on city council, 10 consecutively, and, as a result of term limits, must step down.
He had been scheduled to leave in May, but the safety protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to order the election cycle be combined with the November 2020 General Election.
Barbee has served one term on city council and is among six hopefuls on the upcoming November at-large city council ballot.
The field of candidates is former El Campo City Manager Mindi Snyder; incumbent Chris Barbee, Snyder’s former employee and retired newspaper publisher; incumbent Philip Miller, a former county commissioner and city mayor; Ralph Novosad, a former El Campo school board president; Alicia Aguilar, a two-time unsuccessful council candidate; and political newcomer Eugene Bustamante, a retired El Campo volunteer firefighter.
With the spread field and the November vote possibly deciding who will be mayor for the next two years, voter turnout is expected to be heavy.
A proposed charter change on the same ballot asks if top vote-getter in the at-large race should become mayor and the second most vote-getter become mayor pro tem. If approved, it will start with the November winners.
