New Rep In The House

District 85 State Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Waller, states his case on the House floor earlier this legislative session.

The right to farm, border security and anti-human trafficking bills are among the top concerns of Wharton County’s newest state representative – but property tax relief ranks right up there too.

The 88th Legislative session is the first for District 85 Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Waller, a man who has held multiple titles in life from school teacher to county commissioner and from National Guardsman to businessman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.