The right to farm, border security and anti-human trafficking bills are among the top concerns of Wharton County’s newest state representative – but property tax relief ranks right up there too.
The 88th Legislative session is the first for District 85 Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Waller, a man who has held multiple titles in life from school teacher to county commissioner and from National Guardsman to businessman.
“I hope my life experience has given me a broad perspective and made me wiser,” he told the Leader-News.
Kitzman defeated long-time District 85 Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, during a May primary run-off election and went on to win the General Election handedly against Democratic Larry Baggett in November.
Now in Austin, Kitzman serves on committees for agricultural issues, natural resources and resolutions/calendars.
“As far as House District 85, it’s a good fit,” Kitzman said, adding that he had hoped to serve on the Homeland Security and Appropriations committees as well, but was not chosen for those by House leadership.
Declaring one issue the most important one before state leaders would be tough if not impossible, he said. “There are a series of bills involving border security ... that’s the one (issue) that’s most vital to us,” Kitzman said, but added property tax relief and school funding are “very close” in order of importance.
One bill Kitzman supports, HB 20, would increase penalties for illegal boarder crossings and allow Texas law enforcement to repel entry efforts. Another addresses human trafficking across the border and within the state.
HB 5000, authored by Kitzman, would require state licenses for private juvenile facilities operating in assorted regions. Security at such facilities is often lax when it comes to releasing children ages 10 to 17 to adults, according to Kitzman. “It’s a bad situation, one that shouldn’t be aided and abetted in our communities,” he said.
Relief is coming, not only on property taxes paid, but also on evaluations this legislative session, Kitzman said. “Everyone in the legislature is aware that something has to be done ... we are working on a series of bills,” he said, adding they will offer “meaningful relief ... we know citizens have to have, the taxpayers have to have, relief.”
The Right To Farm, a series of legislative bills, is receiving Kitzman’s support as well. They are designed, he said, because “people move to rural areas and put farmers and ranchers out of business.” For example, in one city, Kitzman said, weedy lot ordinances are being enforced on hayfields. In another, the storage of round bales on hayfields is producing fines.
Wharton County’s representative is also supporting HB 6 which would increase the penalties for causing a Fentanyl overdose. “If someone dies, it would be a poisoning ... it would be a murder ... If it was me, it would be (the same penalty) for all of them (any time it can be proven that an illegal narcotic is given to a person and directly causes a death).”
More than 5,000 bills have already been filed in the House, most currently in committee with little debate happening yet on the floor. “I’m here early in the morning and leave late in the evening ... it’s a challenge for anyone,” Kitzman said.
The representative is setting up a district office in the Austin County courthouse in Bellville with Nathaniel Gjesdal as his bureau chief.
For now, Kitzman’s days are at the House itself, but, he added, he hopes to visit Wharton County and the assorted communities of the district soon. ‘I’m still trying to go eat fish in Nada,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.