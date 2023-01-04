The deadline for a $1.5 million public works grant application has El Campo city council members gathering at noon Thursday.
The single item agenda asks council to approve an application to the General Land Office for its Community Development Block Grant program. If approved, the application will be submitted before the Friday, Jan. 9 deadline.
“The City of El Campo was identified as a potential recipient of $1,554,100 by the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) Regional Method of Distribution,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said in her notification to council.
The funds, if approved, would be used for drainage, to improve deteriorating infrastructure in South El Campo’s low and moderate-income areas.
“This project will improve roadside ditches and replace culverts along 10 city streets which include West Fifth Street, Marionette Street, Alice Street, Wright Street, Grace Street, Burdette Street, Roth Street, Dunlap Street, McGrew Street and Cheryl Drive,” Sladek said. “The proposed project improvements are approximately 12,950 feet of roadside ditch regrading, 2,480 feet of driveway and road culvert. Also included in the improvements is the installation of 1,330 feet of underground storm sewer along Wright Street from Morton Avenue south.”
Public Management, Inc., and KIT Professionals have been engaged to work with city officials on the grant document.
“This area has consistently experienced flooding during regular rainfall events. These improvements are imperative to alleviate local street and potential structure flooding for residents. An additional benefit will be safe transit for residents, emergency response personnel and city services by reducing flooding and placing storm sewer in a deep roadside ditch along the west side of Wright Street. All residents and businesses within the project limits as well as adjacent properties shall benefit with the proposed improvements,” said Hunter Brennan, KIT senior project manager, in a Dec. 13 letter to Mayor Chris Barbee.
The next regular council session is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
