The deadline for a $1.5 million public works grant application has El Campo city council members gathering at noon Thursday.

The single item agenda asks council to approve an application to the General Land Office for its Community Development Block Grant program. If approved, the application will be submitted before the Friday, Jan. 9 deadline.

