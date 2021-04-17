Accused of sexually assaulting a child and then fleeing the country to avoid prosecution, formal charges were handed down against an El Campo man two months after he was tracked down.
The Wharton County Grand Jury issued an indictment for two counts of sexual assault for a child and a single count for failure to register as a sex offender against Camilo Rodriguez, 37. His last known address was 611 Bruns in El Campo.
After fleeing El Campo, Rodriguez was named to one of Texas’ Most Wanted Sex Offenders before being discovered and arrested in Mexico.
Rodriguez, was held as of press time in lieu of $75,000 in bonds. In all, he faces three counts of sexual assault of a child as well as two counts each of criminal mischief and failing to register as a sex offender and single counts of home burglary and family violence with a previous conviction.
A U.S. citizen, Rodriguez fled in July 2019 and was captured by Mexican authorities on Jan. 30 before being handed over to U.S. Marshals.
Rodriguez was convicted in 2010 in Wharton County of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl and sentenced to five years in prison.
