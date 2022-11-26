Limestone, asphalt and trap rock costs had city officials offering a sigh as yet another price increase was accepted.
The items, key to road building and repair, historically were bid once a year, but that was before COVID-19. The pandemic-causing virus crippled supply chains for everything from the latest imported electronic device, fuel and parts for the machines producing things like “Texas Department of Transportation DMS-9202 polymer modified asphalt,” a nifty patch product that sticks in soggy conditions.
Council is now reviewing bids quarterly.
“We’re having to do it in short increments because the cost is increasing,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council during the first November session.
Prices have reportedly increased by roughly 8 percent since the last time material bids came before city leaders.
“It’s a very volatile market. Nobody wants to bid six months,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson told council.
“They’re not going to get any better,” District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said, making the motion to approve presented bids.
At-large representative Blake Barger offered a second and the measure was approved unanimously.
