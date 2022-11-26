City spends extra for road repair

Limestone, asphalt and trap rock costs had city officials offering a sigh as yet another price increase was accepted.

The items, key to road building and repair, historically were bid once a year, but that was before COVID-19. The pandemic-causing virus crippled supply chains for everything from the latest imported electronic device, fuel and parts for the machines producing things like “Texas Department of Transportation DMS-9202 polymer modified asphalt,” a nifty patch product that sticks in soggy conditions.

