Pandemic fears will mean more than $150,000 in new equipment for the El Campo EMS department, bought courtesy of state coronavirus response funds.
Better stretchers, which all but literally load themselves into ambulances, additional ventilators and automatic CPR machines are designed to better serve patients and help protect EMS workers.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management will reimburse the city $161,309 via its Coronavirus Relief Funding program. The local department will later have to pick up annual service contracts of $1,194 for the stretchers starting next fiscal year and $2,951.40 for the rest starting in fiscal year 2026.
“By purchasing this equipment, I judge the City of El Campo is taking necessary steps to assure their personnel are safe,” City Medical Director Dr. Brooke Dorotik told council in a letter supporting the effort.
She added, “(I) believe they are essential to mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”
The power stretchers reduce from two to one the number of EMTs needed to load a patient into the ambulance. It also places that single worker at the foot of the stretcher rather than the head.
“For suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, the City of El Campo has implemented clinical guidance which allows the driver to remain in the cab of the vehicle and never have patient contact,” EMS Director Weston Davis said.
Two El Campo ambulances were already outfitted with the system. The funding places the mechanisms in the remaining three units.
When ambulances are later replaced, the units can remount saving purchase dollars.
The three new Zoll Zvent ventilators will augment the two the department already has, putting one in each ambulance. With a ventilator rather than other systems, EMTs are protected from the air-borne virus while the patient receives breathing assistance.
The Lucas Mechanical CPR devices are already in three El Campo ambulances automatically pacing the thrusts of the rescue technique. The funding will buy an additional two for placement in the remaining ambulances.
“It also gets the providers further away as they are no longer kneeling directly above the patient where the viral load will spread,” Davis said.
Council unanimously approved the to-be-reimbursed purchase.
