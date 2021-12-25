El Campo businesses are being targeted by a group of thieves who apparently believe it’s better to take than receive.
Three eateries have been targeted in the last seven days with an assortment of small items stolen, El Campo Police Department Lt. Jennifer Mican told the Leader-News, adding there appears to be a pattern.
“In all three, the suspects broke into the building using some type of force,” she said.
The police department is in the process of working with each targeted business along with those in the nearby area to obtain video surveillance footage. With the prevalence of cameras in the locations, authorities are hoping to obtain a great deal of information in this manner.
“From the initial descriptions given it very well may be the same suspects (in each case),” she said.
In all three, the building itself was damaged in the break-in.
At Ritz Food Mart 4, 1809 West Loop, burglars hit around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 stealing an assortment of tobacco products.
Mikeska’s Bar-B-Q & Catering, 22730 U.S. 59, was next, targeted by burglars around 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. There, business owners are still trying to determine exactly all that was taken.
The most recent burglary took place at The BBQ Place, 108 W. Railroad, between 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 and 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Two cash registers were stolen there.
Police are stepping up patrols through the new year, but the danger of becoming a theft victim is real, Mican said, urging people to remain vigilant.
“It is the holiday season. Criminals are out looking to take advantage of hardworking individuals,” she said.
Anyone with information on these burglaries should contact either the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
People with information can also download the P3 app and submit information through it.
