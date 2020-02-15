City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Megan Nicole Bustamante, 19, of 204 Highland was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 2800 block of North Mechanic. Officers seized baggies of marijuana and cigars. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the later that day.
Robert Abel Johnson, 17, of 1410 Blue Creek was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 in the same incident as Bustamante. He faces charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, he too was transferred to county jail later that morning.
Violence, weapons
Yonari Garcia, 28, of 104 Lakeview Lane was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 for violation of a bond or protective order – assault/stalking – after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at The Loan Store, 511 N. Mechanic.
City Incidents
Police Investigations At Schools
A student was arrested at El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, around noon Tuesday, Feb. 11 for possession of marijuana.
Over at the high school, 600 W. Norris, tobacco products were found on students between Feb. 4 and 10. A fight was reported Feb. 6
Finally, a threat was investigated and found to be baseless on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Property
A diamond earring was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Sue. The theft, which took place between Jan. 1 and Feb. 12, caused a $2,000 loss.
Burglars struck in the 2100 block of North Wharton between 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 and 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. An estimated $600 in video game equipment was stolen
after a window was broken to gain entry.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an assault in the 300 block of August around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Injuries were reported.
A disturbance reported in the 400 block of East West around 8:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 ended with one hurt.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Hector Perez, 26, of 805 Cotton was booked at 9:24 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 for possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Kenneth Cheyne Prihoda, 33, of 12006 Rychlik Lane in Boling was booked at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10 on warrants for failure to pay child support as well as Harris County warrants for driving while intoxicated second offense and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Wayne Burford Hatton, 52, of 2714 Prosperity was booked at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 on warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as single counts of tampering with physical evidence and having a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
Kevin Kyle Weiss, 32, of 239 Duckett was booked at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 on warrants for family violence with a previous conviction, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and possession of a controlled substance.
Jesus Eleazar Gomez III, 18, of 12907 Stillington in Houston was arrested at state troopers at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 for possession of marijuana.
Vanessa Abigail Sanchez, 20, of 6402 Lost Pines Bend in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Property
Bruno Juarez Martinez, 45, of 4423 FM 960 was booked at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 on a warrant for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony.
Emilio Lee Mata III, 37, of 1612 Abel was booked at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 on warrants for burglary of a habitation, resisting arrest and two counts of harassment with a previous conviction.
Violence, weapons
Keillon Tykeith Allen, 17, of 605 Burleson in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10 for assault causing injuries. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Tobias Lee Mathews, 19, of 509 Hwy. 60 in Hungerford was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 for assault family violence causing injury.
