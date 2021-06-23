Louise ISD students would have the option of eating free lunches and breakfasts at school, should district leaders opt to enroll in a federal reimbursement program for the upcoming school year.
Business Manager Pam Wagner presented information to the board Monday on the Seamless Summer Option feeding program costs for the 2021-2022 school year.
“It’s optional,” Wagner said. “If y’all want to do it, we’ll get the waiver going, and we’ll get it approved from the Texas Department of Agriculture.”
The program would reimburse LISD $4.31 per lunch and $2.46 per breakfast served. Under the current lunch program, the district is reimbursed about $.32 for paid meals, $.40 for reduced and $2.51 for free meals, Wagner estimated.
The district’s current lunch program offered full price breakfast for students at $1.75 or $.30 reduced price. Lunches cost $3.05 at full price for PreK - eighth grade students, $3.20 at full price for high schoolers and $.40 at reduced price for all students. Meal prices have not been set for the upcoming school year.
Other costs the district will have to consider is increased food costs due to more students eating and market supply prices, as well as labor costs. If the district chooses to offer the SSO program for the upcoming year, the district would forfeit about $800 to $900 in funding for severe need breakfast allocation.
“If we run a deficit, the general fund is going to pick up the tab,” Wagner said.
For the district to be approved for SSO, parents would need to fill out a form with information on their income.
“If we don’t get these back then it could possibly decrease ... some of our Title I funds,” Wagner said.
The SSO program is a waiver that allows schools to offer free lunches, like many choose to during summer break, via federal coronavirus aid programs through June 30, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Food and Nutrition Service recognizes that state agencies and school food authorities need additional support and flexibility to continue serving meals to children while maintaining appropriate safety measures and managing the impacts of COVID–19,” according to a USDA press release.
The SSO presentation was not an action item and the board did not vote on whether to establish SSO at LISD.
In April and May 2020, LISD offered free lunches while the district was closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The program was discontinued when the school year ended due to lack of demand.
The last time LISD offered summer break meals was in 2010.
