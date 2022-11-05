Muddy fields mire ratoon rice harvesting

Second crop rice harvesting is being slowed by cool weather, rainfall and humidity as the harvest continues.

First too little water, now too much, is impacting Wharton County rice production as the ratoon crop harvest continues.

The second crop rice is coming out of the fields slower and yields are down as the weather turns wetter after a severe drought this summer.

