Muddy fields mire ratoon rice harvesting

First too little water, now too much, is impacting Wharton County rice production as the ratoon crop harvest continues.
The second crop rice is coming out of the fields slower and yields are down as the weather turns wetter after a severe drought this summer.
“As of last Friday, only 8 percent of the ratoon crop had been harvested. Rainfall and cool weather continue to slow the process of harvesting the ratoon crop. Yields are still coming in lower than anticipated,” Agrilife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
The recent rain storm and higher humidity has hurt rice harvesting, making each pass of the machine less efficient.
“(Right now, the struggle is) mostly the rain. The rice should be made by this point, the rain impacts the harvest. When it’s wet, either humid or foggy, the grain sticks to the straw during the harvest and instead of the grain going in the hopper, it’s thrown out of the back of the harvester with the straw,” rice producer L.G. Raun said.
Producers are balancing the need to get crops out of the fields with the benefits that drier conditions and more mature plants could bring.
“I’m down to my last 120 acres. I haven’t harvested in the last couple days due to the wet weather, and I’d like it to mature it some so I’ll try and get it out of the ground next week. Yields are looking about like first crop, not great. It might do a little better the folks that wait a little,” Raun said.
This comes off of one of the driest years Wharton County has experienced in a decade, with the U.S. Drought Monitor reporting the most extreme drought conditions, D4 drought, in Wharton County for the first time since 2012.
“Total production will be off some, as water from the Colorado River was curtailed. Of all the guys that irrigate off the Colorado River, you have to make an assumption as to how many ratoon, as a guess it probably impact the ratoon crop by about a 10-15 percent decrease,” Raun said.
A smaller ratoon crop this year, coupled with high input costs, fuel and fertilizer, keep producers in a tight financial squeeze moving into the next growing season as the ratoon crop where a lot of producers make money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.