More than $10,000 in cash and an assortment of painkillers were seized last week during a drug raid in the 1300 block of Thrift.
One senior citizen was arrested in the case and Police Chief Terry Stanphill said additional charges are possible.
El Campo police officers assisted by Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies conducted the raid at 1310 Thrift around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
The home is located within 1,000 of the El Campo Housing Authority playground, making it a drug free zone.
Lawrence Herald Jr., 74, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance 200 to 400 grams, delivery of a controlled substance 4 to 200 grams, money laundering and possession of dangerous drugs.
Herald offered no resistance and made no attempt to flee, the chief said.
Transported to the Wharton County Jail, Herald posted $25,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Police would not comment on whether anyone else was in the home at the time of the raid.
Led by ECPD Cpl. Ryan Schaer and WCSO deputy Alex Rivera, investigators, officers recovered hydrocodone, an assortment of other pills, more than $10,000 in cash and a pistol.
