Posting Old Glory

Former American Legion Post 251 Commander Daniel Falcon, serving as a member of the Honor Guard, places the nation’s flag up front to start Monday’s Memorial Day Observance in the hall. The post’s program included a salute to Capt. Charles Manske, a Vietnam era pilot from El Campo, still listed as Missing In Action.

Among the headstones and inside an air-conditioned hall, El Campo residents gathered Monday to honor the nation’s military fallen on the day designated to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Crowds were small at each Memorial Day service, although better than some prior years at both locations.

