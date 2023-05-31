Among the headstones and inside an air-conditioned hall, El Campo residents gathered Monday to honor the nation’s military fallen on the day designated to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Crowds were small at each Memorial Day service, although better than some prior years at both locations.
Army veteran and Reverend Carey Smith addressed those huddled in or as close as they could get to the only shade found at El Campo Community Cemetery for the first Memorial Day observance Monday.
Smith said he lied about his age and managed to get into the Army when he was just 16 years old. He wanted to get away from home. He wanted adventure and he wound up at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.
“I thought I was a man, but I wasn’t a man,” he said, adding a winter time basic training exercise taught him otherwise, “I said I’m so cold I’d rather be with momma,” he said.
However, the day, Smith said, wasn’t about his story or his opinions on issues.
“It’s about the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “We are here to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements. We stand in the midst of patriots ... who came from all walks of life.”
Volunteers had placed small American flags on the graves of veterans. The red, white and blue of Old Glory flapped in the wind as Smith spoke.
“These were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways,” he said, adding his thanks to the families of veterans. “We know you have live through difficult times,” he said.
In the Legion Hall
After the posting of the colors (placing of flags) inside the American Legion Hall Monday, Post 251 Chaplain Rick Marik spent a moment recalling one El Campo soldier who never made it home and was never accounted for during the Vietnam War.
Capt. Charles Manske, an F100 pilot assigned to the 355th Tactical Fighter Squadron at Tuy Hoa, South Vietnam, was shot down by enemy ground fire on May 24, 1969, and crashed in the South China Sea. Manske was believed to have been killed in the crash, but was listed as missing because his remains were never found.
“Remember those who left the comforts of home,” Marik said, adding it was especially important because so few American citizens chose to serve.
Marik urged the group assembled to “never forget the men and women who know full well the cost of freedom.”
Bob Wilkins, a veteran and retired ag man, served as a second lieutenant during Vietnam working with Vietnamese Rangers after graduating from the Corps at Texas A&M and ultimately being assigned in country.
He actually had orders for Germany, but called a general to finagle orders to Hawaii, not realizing that meant a ticket to conflict.
For two years, he spent time teaching pilots escape and evasion techniques until a training exercise turnout out to be a one-way ticket to Wake Island in 1962.
Stationed in Thailand, he conducted operations in Bermea in Laos in advance of a possible ground assault.
Wilkins warned attendees of lingering dangers from foreign forces, especially with Chinese governmental land purchases in the United States.
Legionnaires Remembered
The following is a list veterans buried with full Post 251 honors since June 2022:
Daniel Marek, Larry Hansen, Johnny Marek, Frank Bubela, Shelby Pilgrim, Robert Frasier, Leon Rodriguez, Howard Rodman, Deborah Powell and David Juranek.
John Mican, Shorty Sablatura, Johnny Head, Robert Milburn, Floyd Dvorak, Johnny Bartosh, James Petersen, George Willis and Elvin Berndt.
Not Forgotten El Campo Community Cemetery
A full list of veterans buried at the cemetery was read by Neddy Calais, grandson of Judy Calais of El Campo.
Howard Alexander, Elliott James Allen, Richard Allen, Elmo Baldwin, Henry C. Baldwin, Ollie Baldwin, Frankie L. Barnes, James Baylor, David Bell, William Bell, Zeb Bennett, Floyd Bishop, Wesley Bishop, Samuel Blackwell, Floyd Brigham, Johnnie Brigham, Allen Brown and C.H. Brown.
Walter Carter, Elnathan Ceasar, Johnnie Ceasar, Henry Charleston, Ike Charleston, Ernest Chestnut, Willie B. Cunningham, James Ray David, Clyde Edward Jr., Elroy Edison, Artie Ellis Sr., Willie Lee Ellis, Horace Fisher and Morris Calvan Flagg.
Moses Gary Sr., Moses Gary Jr., Sam Gaskin Sr., Joe Gipson, Will Gipson, Volley Gipson, James Glenn, George Grant, Byron Greely, Eugene Harris, Ellis Hemphill, Edgar Holmes, Charlie Moses Hopes and Lee Hopes.
Hayes Jackson, Ray Allen Jackson, Wesley Jackson, Ira Johnson Sr., Louis Johnson, Melvin Knootz, Jenkins Lacey Sr., Jessie Lilly Sr., Lee Marshall, Lafayette Martindale Jr., Elroy McAfee, J.B. McAfee, George Miller, Ricky Miller, Warren Miller and Oliver Murray.
Albert North, Howard Perkins, Merlin L. Poindexter, Abraham Richie, Montie Wayne Porter, Alvin Richie, Samuel Robinson Sr., James Rucker and Samuel Rucker.
Lester Saddler, Archie Schooler, Elmo Schooler, Inda Simmons, Solomon Smith, Roy Smooth, Chester Sodia, Cleo Stevenson, Claude Stewart, Matthew Taylor, Edward R. Thornton, Joseph Thomas Tones, Rochester Tones, Willie Turner, Rudolph Ware, George Williams, Joe Louis Williams, Lawrence Williams Sr. and Vernon Jerrard Williams.
