Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
December Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Kaleigh Amber Kacel, 26, of 320 Live Oak in Wharton for abandoning a child with the intent to return on Oct. 3. Kacel allegedly left a child alone inside an unsecured, running vehicle in a parking lot while she went inside to shop.
• Brittany Marie Lavan, 27, of 2500 Junior College in Wharton for terroristic threat on Oct. 6. She allegedly threatened to bomb a restaurant.
• Pierre Deleon Lee, 23, of 904 Carolyn in Wharton for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on May 28. He allegedly had marijuana inside the Wharton County jail.
The grand jury also indicted Lee for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In that case, he stands accused of shooting a man in the arm on June 13.
• Gabrielle Lissette Longoria, 21, of 4716 Greenwood in Rosenberg for two counts of forgery on Oct. 7 and 8. She stands accused of trying to pass two counterfeit $100 bills.
• Jesus Lugo, 31, of 3081 San Miguel Circle, Apt. B, in Brownsville for money laundering on April 17. He stands accused of having less than $30,000 in drug-trafficking cash.
• Abelino Medina Jr., 33, of 1202 Sam in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Oct. 20.
Medina has two prior misdemeanor DWIs, one in Dallas County and one in Matagorda County as well as a felony DWI on Jan. 8, 2018 in Wharton County.
• Augustine Mendoza, 52, of 962 FM 441 South in El Campo for tampering with physical evidence on Oct. 6. He allegedly dropped marijuana near his vehicle in an attempt to impair an investigation.
• Paul Anthony Mireles Jr., 25, of 421 Mockingbird in Wharton for aggravated robbery on March 17. He allegedly used a knife to threaten a man while stealing from him.
• Tony Wayne Mitchell, 42, of 9303 Benning in Houston for four counts of aggravated robbery on Sept. 12. He allegedly threatened three people with a firearm while robbing a bank. Mitchell has a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery on Jan. 20, 2003 in Tarrant County.
• Dayron Norman, 36, of 3217 Blackshear in Wharton for two counts of family violence on Oct. 5. He allegedly choked a woman.
Norman has a history of family violence.
• Dakota Beth Perez, 23, of 709 S. Washington in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on Oct. 26.
• Gerald Anthony Perez, 44, of 208 Shropshire in El Campo for three counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Nov. 13. He allegedly stolen three vehicles on the same day.
• Garrian Lashurd Perry, 21, of 815 Marionette in El Campo for tampering with evidence and evading arrest with a motor vehicle on Aug. 5. He allegedly hid marijuana in an attempt to impair a police investigation and fled from a sheriff’s deputy.
• Dylan Tyrell Pointer, 23, of 311 Phillip in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on Oct. 15. He allegedly stole convenience store merchandise.
Pointer has a misdemeanor theft conviction in Matagorda County and a felony theft conviction on Jan. 16, 2019 in Fort Bend County.
He also has two prior felony convictions for theft of a firearm on Oct. 7, 2016 in Brazoria County and a single count of burglary of a habitation on Jan. 18, 2018 in Matagorda County.
