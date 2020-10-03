An El Campo police officer is back on patrol after being charged with fleeing the scene of a personal vehicle crash.
No one was harmed in the Wharton-area wreck, a one-vehicle rollover several weeks ago, but 23-year-old Ceasar Evarardo Olmedo’s allegedly left the scene prompting a charge of failing to report a crash.
Olmedo was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 on a Class B misdemeanor. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released same day.
“He made a young person’s mistake,” Police Chief Terry Stanphill said, adding Olmedo’s alleged violation has already resulted in department punishment.
“It would have been a whole lot easier to fire him, but good officers are hard to come by. Part of my job is to shape and mold young guys and make good officers out of them,” Stanphill said.
A Wharton High School and Wharton County Junior College Police Academy graduate, Olmedo joined the ECPD on Feb. 4, 2019.
Earlier this year, Olmedo received departmental and 100 Club of Wharton County honors for a lifesaving effort.
Responding to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Olive on Jan. 31, Olmedo and other officers discovered a home engulfed in flames.
After screaming was heard inside the home, Olmedo kicked in the door and was able to pull out a woman who had been shot multiple times.
Three days after the fire was doused, police tracked down 26-year-old Shaquille Montgomery of Edna and charged him with the murder of 23-year-old Keshun Riggins whose body was found inside the home.
“He’s a good officer ... and he’s been held to a higher standard,” Stanphill said.
If Olmedo is ultimately convicted of the misdemeanor crime, it will mean the suspension of his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certification, the license which allows him to serve as an officer. Unless that happens, Stanphill said he will remain on patrol, adding, “He’s a very good officer. Clearly, he made a mistake here.”
