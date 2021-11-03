The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reports a continued drop in new COVID-19 cases throughout the Houston area.
“Best news in a long time. Only 18 new cases over the past week,” Wharton County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said Tuesday.
Of those, seven are in El Campo and five in Wharton. East Bernard has four and Boling two.
Throughout the Greater Houston area (Trauma Region Q), the hospitalization rate is down to the 5 percent level.
“We’ve over 200 ICU beds available: 163 adult and 43 pediatric. According to my numbers, we have less than 20 active cases in the county now,” Cenko said.
“On the down side, we did lose another resident of our county, bringing our total up to 182,” she added.
Officials are now urging residents to get flu vaccines.
