It’s lights, camera and testing at Northside Elementary as teachers decorate the school hallways like Tinseltown as motivational preparation for the upcoming STAAR testing.
Keeping spirits high as state testing approaches is vital for teachers and students as state-mandated tests draw ever closer. As part of an eight-week program to keep moods up, Northside Elementary teachers, starting with their fifth grade English (ELAR) lead, wanted to lead the charge at decorating the campus.
Northside Elementary students will be tested April 25, as well as May 2 and 9 on English, science and math, respectively. If a student consistently doesn’t pass their STAAR tests, they receive special instruction and may be held back a grade.
“(We really wanted) to get and keep them motivated, to show them that they all play a part. And their faces when they saw the hall, they saw how much we cared, their smiles said it all,” ELAR Lead Joanna Cranek said.
The decorating started slow, before students got excited and motivated their teachers to follow Northside Elementary D-hall’s lead.
“D-hall kind of started and ever since, there’s been a constant sense of competition, not just among the students but the teachers as well,” fifth grade math teacher Laura Kerzee said.
School administration is taking notice as the students walk with an extra spring in their step getting to class, even if there are some delays getting to where they need to be.
“From what I’ve seen, they love it. (The kids) are super excited and the one thing I’ve seen is that they want to stop and read every sign and talk about it. It’s been a real morale booster,” Northside Elementary Assistant Principal Ashley Barnes said.
This is just a part of an eight week motivational program to get students ready for STAAR testing, also in the build up to the big tests there have been sticker and bracelet give-aways. The project ends with handwritten motivational letters for each student from parents, guardians, teachers and even friends to be read before the students take their tests.
