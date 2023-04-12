Student see STAARs

El Campo Northside Elementary teachers Katelyn Roades, Rachel Salazar, Roselind Barnes, Brittany Rives and Lacey Citzler, l-r, roll out the red carpet for their returning students in preparation of the annual state STAAR testing coming this month and next. Students will be tested on English, math, science and social studies and the teachers wanted to make sure that their students knew the tests weren’t the only stars in the building.

It’s lights, camera and testing at Northside Elementary as teachers decorate the school hallways like Tinseltown as motivational preparation for the upcoming STAAR testing.

Keeping spirits high as state testing approaches is vital for teachers and students as state-mandated tests draw ever closer. As part of an eight-week program to keep moods up, Northside Elementary teachers, starting with their fifth grade English (ELAR) lead, wanted to lead the charge at decorating the campus.

