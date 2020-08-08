Backpacks, polo shirts and more will be distributed to El Campo students in need today at the annual “Back to School Bash.” The event, held drive-through style due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will also feature a prayer booth, gospel music and free food.
Lataine Boston, one of the event organizers, will be handing out backpacks to El Campo students. Boston and her husband, Torrance, sold plates of barbecue on July 19 to purchase backpacks and school supplies for kids in need.
“The plate sale was good,” Boston said. “We are looking to hand out close to 300 backpacks filled with supplies.”
The event is open to the public and free hot dogs and bottled water will be available.
A requirement for the supplies pick-up is that the child be present in the car with the driver. High school-age students can pick up their supplies without an adult present.
The couple operates a non-profit dubbed Movement of Faith to help low income families in the El Campo community, and have given out school supplies for the last five years. Boston will still be accepting donations in the future, as families reach out to her throughout the year in need of school supplies.
Local Jennifer Peña will be distributing donated and newly purchased polos at the event, marking her sixth year of fundraising before the start of school. In recent days, her organization, Be the Light Community Outreach, has had an increase in donations, including about 125 shirts dropped off by local charity Blessing Cup Storehouse.
To pick up polos at today’s drive-through event, families are asked to contact Peña in advance, but she’ll still be giving away donations in the future.
“If somebody needs polos after (today), they can call me or text me, and they can stop by to pick them up,” Peña said.
The dress code for El Campo ISD recently changed, due to the pandemic, to allow all students to wear Ricebird, college or community-related t-shirts to school. Since 2017, collared shirts were required, with polos being one of the options. The requirement is what sparked Peña to seek donations for this specific item of clothing.
Peña needs volunteers at today’s event to help bag shirts. For more information, contact her at 979-616-7102. Boston can be reached at 979-616-7337.
The drive-through school supply and polo pickup will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Saturday, Aug. 8, at Willie Bell Park, 720 W. Second.
