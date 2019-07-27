The 300 block of Oscar Street just in front of First Lutheran Church Day Care will become one way starting next Friday.
The change is designed to assist with congestion in front of the day care, El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said.
With parking on the east side of the road, there’s not really enough room for two lanes of traffic there, especially with bulkier modern vehicles.
No major accidents have been reported, the chief said. “The only reports are of head-on stand offs until someone gives in and backs out allowing other vehicle through.”
Starting Friday, Aug. 2, the 300-block will be one way 24 hours a day. Signs will be posted, “One way no entry on the south end of 300 Oscar and one way on the north end,” Stanphill said, adding, “We looked at all options, one way seemed the best and safest for all concerned.”
There’s only one residence in the 300-block of Oscar and, so far, there’s been no reaction to the planned change.
“Most all traffic on the street is associated with the church,” Stanphill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.