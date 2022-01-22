Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 at no cost will continue to be able to do so pending an agreement Wharton County commissioners are set to sign Monday.
In the proposed memorandum of understanding with Nomi Health, Inc., the company will open COVID-19 testing sites and provide services at no cost to the county.
“Nomi will not charge a co-pay for testing services and will bill the individual patient’s health insurance company, to the extent such patient is insured, for the testing services provided,” the agreement reads. “In the event a patient is uninsured or under insured, Nomi will be the federally funded program for those patients with the understanding that there may be some instances where Nomi may not be reimbursed for testing services by either the patient’s insurance or the federal funds.”
The agreement also acknowledges the “evolving nature of the needs related to testing services and agree to collaborate in good faith in order to best serve the needs of individuals in Wharton County.”
When commissioners holds court at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the county annex building, they will consider a number of other items on their agenda, including one to allow the county to respond to all COVID-19 related situations.
Other agenda items include:
• Approving the district attorney’s office to apply for a Violence Against Women Justice Training Program in 2023 and a Specialty Drug Court Grant;
• Taking action regarding American Rescue Plan projects;
• Adopt county procurement policies and procedures for procurement action to be funded with federal funds;
• Advertise for request for qualifications for architectural services for the assessment of storage needs for the county;
• Approve a proposal from Professional Service Industries to conduct geotechnical exploration for pre-engineered metal building in the amount of $3,700 for the solid waste transfer station in East Bernard;
• The purchase of various equipment for Precinct 3;
• Moving the voting location from the Hungerford Fire Station to Wharton County Historical Museum;
• Auction surplus and forfeited vehicles with Victoria Auto Auction on Feb. 24;
• Ratify the purchase of an air conditioner for the sheriff’s office;
• Apply for a State Homeland Security Program grant;
• Enroll in the 2022 Cybersecurity Training with Texas Association of Counties;
• Approve a professional services agreement with LJA Engineering for 25 laminated color wall maps with new precincts;
• Approve the final Leonard Phillips subdivision plat and preliminary Carrascoze subdivision No. 2 plat; and
• Receive a presentation by Steve Williams with Freedom Teams, LLC, on his findings for telecommunications, technology and energy needs.
