City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Ernest Neal Stites, 19, of 1479 Ruth was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 on warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear as well as a single count of possession of a restricted smoking material. He was processed locally.
Jose Fuentes-Sanchez, 20, of 706 Pinchot was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 for possession of marijuana after police stopped him in the 1100 block of West Second. Processed, Fuentes was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Police arrested a teenager on the grounds of Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 for possession of marijuana. The child was brought in for processing.
Property
Devon Dwayne Colvin, 18, of 306 Shropshire was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 on warrants for probation violation – theft of service and criminal trespass along with a new charge of evading arrest after police encountered him on the grounds of Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris.
Violence, weapons
Jayden Bray Wilson, 20, of 1510 Charlie was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Monday, June 22 on warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He stands accused of a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris on Thursday, June 16. No one was harmed in the incident. Processed, Wilson was sent to county jail later that morning. He posted $60,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Two light generators were reported stolen from Drapela Welding & Construction, 906 S. Mechanic, sometime between June 16 and 23. Loss is estimated at $300.
A GMC Sierra was stolen from the 1200 block of Williams between 8 p.m. Sunday, June 21 and 7 a.m. Monday, June 22. The vehicle was valued at $4,000. Also taken were an estimated $1,000 in assorted tools.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of East Second between 10 p.m. Monday, June 22 and 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. A Jeep sustained an estimated $2,000 damage.
A $186 Remington chainsaw was reported stolen from Sutherland Lumber Southwest, 1504 N. Mechanic around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.
A Kawasaki was stolen from the 400 block of August between 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 and 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24. Loss is estimated at $12,000.
Burglars targeted Professional Pharmacy, 1264 N. Mechanic, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24. A glass door was broken, resulting in $100 damage.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
Ronnald Louis Barrow II, 19, of 711 College was booked at 3:24 Monday, June 22 on warrants for arson and theft of a firearm.
Joe Lewis Acuna, 53, of 10246 CR 409 was booked at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 for family violence causing injury.
Armando Bermudes, 56, of 118 Smith in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 for terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.