To follow Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order limiting public gatherings to 10 people because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the El Campo ISD school board will conduct its March meeting digitally Tuesday night.
Via a phone-in application, the public will still be able to tune in to the meeting, but only school board members, the superintendent and essential personnel will be permitted at the in-person meeting.
ECISD officials practiced various methods before coming up with this solution.
“What we’re asking is that (the public) calls in versus video in,” Superintendent Kelly Waters said. “(Video chatting) gives a lot of feedback with the mics.”
Typically, the Texas Open Meetings Act requires a physical space for the public to watch and participate in government meetings, including school board meetings, but Abbott suspended this requirement Monday, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
School officials and some board members will communicate with the in-person meeting via a video call. There will be a portion of the meeting designated for public comments, should anyone want to make one.
“When it comes time to public comment, we’ll call on that person and they can unmute their phone,” Waters said.
Topics of discussion at the meeting will include updates on the Coronavirus pandemic, a preliminary health plan for when students return to school and 2020 summer programs.
A special meeting over bids on an oil and gas lease will be held at 6:45 p.m., before the regular meeting. In January, the board approved a 138-acre proposed oil and gas lease of district land with H.H. Howell, Inc. The district opened bidding on the land, receiving two bids that will be evaluated by the school board.
A recording of the meetings will be available on the ECISD website after Tuesday.
The ECISD school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. To tune in to the 6:45 p.m. meeting, call 337-935-2123 and enter the pin 915 866 225# when prompted. For the 7 p.m. meeting, dial 515-329-5305 and enter pin 124 031 011#.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.