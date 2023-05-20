El Campo’s next police chief could be named Monday night and be on the job as early as June.
Four people were interviewed by a panel including City Manager Courtney Sladek, Acting El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill and Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar.
“The applicants were impressive, we saw numerous candidates with decades of command experience and we were very impressed during interviews,” Sladek said.
City Council will make the final decision on who will replace Chief Gary Williamson who left in March to take the top post in Lockhart PD.
A June start date is anticipated if council accepts Sladek’s recommendation.
'It is possible that our candidate may be able to do some work to prepare for the transition prior to June (working with Stanphill),” Sladek said.
The El Campo City Council actually holds two sessions Monday, both in chambers, 315 E. Jackson, and open to the public.
Council activity starts at 5 p.m. with a workshop focusing on the assorted outside agencies that receive funding including the El Campo museum, the chamber of commerce, Boys & Girls Club and the Pilgrim Rest After-School program.
“All of the funded agencies for the current budget year submitted their requests for next year. This will allow the agencies to answer any questions, and give council the opportunity to discuss the funding,” Sladek said.
The police chief will be presented following the workshop at the regular 6 p.m. session which includes a public comment period.
• Staff will request a water leak detection study be conducted throughout the city’s 117 linear miles of pipe.
• Mayor Chris Barbee is expected to read a proclamation recognizing Anisa Vasquez for her service to the city as the District 1 representative.
Vasquez, who opted not to run for re-election, was replaced by Steve Ward.
• Council committees will be assigned and a proclamation recognizing EMS week is anticipated.
