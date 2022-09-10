Citizens can tell city thoughts on rate hike

With a utility rate increase looming, the public’s final chance to address council comes Monday.

Public hearings on utility rate increases started this year after a voter-approved city charter change in 2021. Council must now hold two public hearings before increases in utility rates can be voted upon.

