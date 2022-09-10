Citizens can tell city thoughts on rate hike

With a utility rate increase looming, the public’s final chance to address council comes Monday.
Public hearings on utility rate increases started this year after a voter-approved city charter change in 2021. Council must now hold two public hearings before increases in utility rates can be voted upon.
Just one person, former City Councilman Steve Ward, stood before council at the first session expressing concerns over what he called a double rate increase.
Staff recommends reducing the base water volume from 2,500 gallons per month to 2,000 gallons per month while also raising prices.
The proposal is to increase the base water rate from $13 per month to $14 and the base sewer rate from $14.25 to $15.25. If ultimately approved, this would mean a $2 per month increase to reduced base for an average resident. The proposal would increase a senior or disabled household $1.60 per month.
A public hearing on the city’s proposed budget follows with both items up for consideration at the next council session.
A 5 percent across-the-board pay raise for employees with larger ones for targeted positions is included in the $24.6 million 2022-2023 budget proposal along with an assortment of fee hikes from utilities to street surcharges.
It is supported by a proposed 48.419 cent per $100 in taxable value level which is about 2.5 cents below the current 51.41-cent rate and 22 cents below the record 63.218-cent rate posted in 2018. That rate covers 30.826 cents per $100 for maintenance and operations and 17.593 cents for debt service.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Building Incentive Requests
The City Development Corporation of El Campo wants to give $50,000 each to Greek Brother’s Bar and Grill, 133 S. Mechanic; Jackson Street Coffee & Market, 701 W. Jackson; pOpshelf, 3416 West Loop; and Southern Belle Boutique, 1706 N. Mechanic, under their site improvement program.
The CDC, funded by a quarter cent of city sales tax dollars, is required to have council approval for expenditures over $25,000.
The soon to open Jackson Street Market, owned by El Campo businesswoman Molli Bodungen, reshapes the long derelict Foremost Dairy building into an eatery and venue via a more than $600,000.
“She is planning to open for business in late September 2022, creating 11 to 15 full-time jobs,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
A new chain discount store, pOpshelf invested $2.9 million to build on a vacant site creating 18 full-time jobs; while Greek Brothers did $500,000 in renovations to its long-established restaurant; and Southern Belle plans $300,000 in improvements adding two jobs to its staff of four.
Goodbye To Home Building Incentives?
Council will be asked to end a residential development incentive on Monday.
“The existing program is not successfully driving development, the market is,” City Manger Courtney Sladek said. “We’re exploring other options. We’ve been told that the current incentives do not provide enough of an investment, they are difficult to calculate and don’t factor in a variety of factors: sidewalks, streets and drainage, in full development, multi-family housing, etc.”
Instead, staff recommends development incentives be determined on a case-by-case basis.
At the same session, council is asked to replat about 2.8 acres at 0 Empire Street at the intersection with Avenue I following a public hearing on the issue.
“He will be building 10 single family homes,” Sladek said.
Another public hearing will focus on a re-zoning request in the area of 1207 Muncy at the intersection with U.S. 59. The owner wants to change the zone from Light Commercial District (C-1) and Mixed Residential District (R-2) to General Commercial District (C-2).
“Due to the location of the properties along the South Highway 59 corridor, a commercial development under the General Commercial (C-2) district is appropriate and would be consistent with existing zoning and future land use along other portions of the South Highway 59 corridor,” according to the zoning study conducted.
