Drenching rains are expected to continue throughout the week with already sodden ground raising the danger of flooding.
“Since Sunday morning, Wharton County has received from 2 to 15 inches of rain,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said Tuesday. “Between now and Thursday night Wharton County is forecast to receive an additional 4 to 8 inches of rain.”
More than 3 inches of rain had already fallen across El Campo as of press time Tuesday with a drizzle dropping from dark moisture-laden clouds. Since the start of May, more than 8 inches of rain had fallen.
The Lower Colorado River Authority gauge at Glen Flora meanwhile showed 6.89 inches since May 1 and 6.85 inches in Wharton. More than 9 inches had fallen near Speaks.
“For the next few days, I feel our biggest threats are localized flooding in our regular low lying areas, flash flooding in our ‘quick trigger’ watersheds of the San Bernard and Tres Palacios rivers, East Mustang creek, Big Sandy creek and West Bernard creek. These could be large problems causing road closures and changes in school bus routes,” Kirkland said.
Better than 50 percent chances of rain are in the National Weather Service forecast each day through Saturday.
The San Bernard River at Boling is threatening to spill over banks at almost 35 feet, a major flood, by Friday, but the Colorado is forecast to stay within its banks.
“However, forecasts for additional heavy rains may quickly change and everyone needs to be prepared to take whatever steps are necessary to protect lives and property,” Kirkland said, adding the Highland Lakes to the north are already about 75 percent full.
“That reserve can quickly be wiped out with heavy rains in the Hill Country,” Kirkland said.
